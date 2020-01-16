Gene Source Code Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,958.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $992,618.00 and $25,958.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.02 or 0.03622527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00195015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.