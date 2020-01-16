Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of above $4.10-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. Genesco also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

