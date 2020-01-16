Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.