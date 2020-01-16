Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit