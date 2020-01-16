Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. Genesco also updated its FY20 guidance to above $4.10-4.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

GCO stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

