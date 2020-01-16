GenesisX Market Cap Hits $51,604.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $51,604.00 and $192.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.