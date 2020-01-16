Gentex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,344 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,033% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gentex by 87.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

