GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $654,980.00 and $785.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00665653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000960 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009205 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009016 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

