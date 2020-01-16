Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Geron regained global rights to imetelstat and decided to independently develop it. Initial data from imetelstat studies were impressive. The FDA had also granted Fast Track designation to imetelstat. Geron initiated dosing in the phase III IMerge study in October. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Geron suffered a major setback when J&J terminated its agreement related to the development of its sole pipeline candidate — imetelstat. With this termination, the company lost a strong partner and a major source of funds. Geron's dependence on a single pipeline candidate also raises concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GERN. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.28.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Geron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 92,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

