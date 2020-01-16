Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Trading Up 2.1%

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.37 and last traded at C$38.25, approximately 323,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 346,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.47.
A number of analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total transaction of C$613,192.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,124,536.11.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.