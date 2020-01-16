Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Trading Up 2.1%

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.37 and last traded at C$38.25, approximately 323,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 346,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$976.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$976.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total transaction of C$613,192.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,124,536.11.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

