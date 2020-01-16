Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $35.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

