GINcoin (GIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,242.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $69,242.00 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,651.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01866356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.03698973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00650636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00746040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00094417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00567260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,023,948 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,938 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

