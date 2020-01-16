Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $310.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.