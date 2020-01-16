Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 175,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.