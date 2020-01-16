Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GAIN. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

