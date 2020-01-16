Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GAIN. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Dividend History for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit