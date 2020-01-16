GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 75,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GSK traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

