Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.10.

GLOB remained flat at $$116.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 177,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. Globant has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,070,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

