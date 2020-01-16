Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $121.00 at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. Globant has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,959,000 after buying an additional 1,372,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,285,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,306.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Globant by 87.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 123,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

