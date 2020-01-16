GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,073,881,472 coins and its circulating supply is 893,991,791 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinall, Kucoin, Upbit, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

