Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOCO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Gocompare.Com Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.31. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

