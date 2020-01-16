Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,101,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,611 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,001 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,870,000 after acquiring an additional 401,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 318,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

