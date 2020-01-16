Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $245.21 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

