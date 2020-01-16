Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.80. 2,374,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,400. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.97. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 187,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 377,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

