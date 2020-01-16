Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95, approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0211 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.92% of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

