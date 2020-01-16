Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.37. Goldplat shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 556,514 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.