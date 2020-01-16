Golos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $301.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Golos has a market cap of $364,968.00 and $301.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Golos has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000565 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 190,580,587 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official website is golos.io . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

