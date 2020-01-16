Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,991. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,398,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,195,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 190,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

