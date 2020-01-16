Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $29.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

GOSS opened at $15.04 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 133.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 116.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

