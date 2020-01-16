Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

