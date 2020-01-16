Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

