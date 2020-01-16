Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.28 and a twelve month high of $168.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

