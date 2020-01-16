Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 408,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

