Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Relx by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 358,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Relx by 11.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.