Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.62 ($27.46).

FRA:GYC traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.08 ($25.67). 212,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.21 and a 200 day moving average of €20.69. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

