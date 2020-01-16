Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,351. The stock has a market cap of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $383,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

