Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,082. The company has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on GLDD shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $345,172.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $378,933.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,905 shares of company stock valued at $359,777 in the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $11,047,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 279,745 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

