Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 299,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,929. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

