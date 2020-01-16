Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.99

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $577.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

