Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 8.5%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 222,625 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 185,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. Greenlane’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenlane by 718.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

