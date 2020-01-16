Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of GLRE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 94,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

