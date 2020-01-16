Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 5.6%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 93,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Get Greenspace Brands alerts:

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenspace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenspace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.