Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,324.90

Shares of Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,324.90 ($17.43) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.43), with a volume of 1525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.36).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,132.31. The company has a market cap of $47.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Gresham House Strategic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.