Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.35

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 5869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6,164.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.