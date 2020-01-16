Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Investment analysts at Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 210.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

