Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

HWC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 21,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,600. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

