Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

HWC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 21,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,600. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit