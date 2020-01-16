Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,277 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,171,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

