Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 375,074 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 911,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,645. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

