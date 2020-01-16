Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,593 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,652,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 610,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,159.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1219 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.