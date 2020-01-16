Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

