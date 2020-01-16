Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit