Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.28. 18,371,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $222.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

