Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 352 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 170,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,674. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

